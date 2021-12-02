ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union for concession workers at Phoenix airport end walkout

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ending a strike against the largest concessionaire after 10 days.

The walkout by HMS Host employees represented by Unite Here Local 11 was over wages, health insurance and retirement contributions and followed four years of negotiations, according to the union.

The union said Wednesday its workers would return to work Thursday and that their representatives would return to the negotiating table.

