Celebrate at Woodward’s 2nd Birthday Bash

PARK CITY, Utah — On Saturday, December 11, Woodward , the outdoor summer and winter sports facility, is turning two and throwing a party with free experiential tours throughout the day with Woodward Speakers, treats, and giveaways, and/or they encourage people to book a session.

The pandemic dictates that the day has more health protocols than the grand opening bash Woodward threw, which was open to all, indoors and out. That day, food from the on-site cafe was plentifully passed around, local nonprofits like Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) and Live Like Sam set up tents and gave away swag, and the merch shop had deals galore.

The grand opening saw elite and rookie athletes literally bouncing off the walls (on purpose) and bouncing into foam pits. An adjacent indoor skateboard park, separate from the outdoor skate park, challenged newcomers and delighted professionals. The chairlift welcomed skiers and snowboarders.

After multiple VIPs took to the mic, Skateboard legend Tony Hawk ceremoniously cut the real and proverbial ribbon setting off confetti machines and queuing the DJ. A packed house danced and celebrated the opening for hours before leaving with individual, branded, gratis, commemorative cowbells.

The upcoming Second Birthday Bash promises to highlight Woodward’s indoor Action Sports Hub as well as its snow tubing offerings and year-round membership/pass options, lessons, and nationally recognized camps for cheer and mountain bike athletes.

Woodward Park City is one of 11 Woodward venue destinations around North and Central America.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter