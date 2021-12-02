ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NJ Trio Busted For Hanging 'Sheets Of Stickers' On Municipal Property: Prosecutor

By Joe Gomez
 2 days ago
Three men were arrested for hanging sheets of stickers on parking and traffic signs near the Somerville Train Station, according to police.

Claudino G. Petruccelli, 22, Steve V. Koshlyak, 34, and Zackerji I. Ivanovic, 41 were arrested for criminal mischief for placing stickers on Borough and State property after a Somerville Patrol Officer witnessed them do it the evening of Nov. 27, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

One of the men even had on latex gloves to hide his fingerprints while placing the sheets of stickers on parking and traffic signs, according to police.

After searching the trio police also found a 12 ounce can of pepper spray in Petrucelli’s backpack, in violation of the legal limit which is .75 ounces.

Petruccelli was charged with fourth-degree Possession of a Weapon (Fourth Degree Offense) and Criminal Mischief (Disorderly Persons Offense). Koshlyak was charged with Criminal Mischief (Disorderly Persons Offense) and Hindering Apprehension (Disorderly Persons Offense). Ivanovic was charged with Criminal Mischief (Disorderly Persons Offense).

All three men were released on their own recognizance pending a Somerville Municipal Court Appearance.

