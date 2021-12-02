ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

SHU women, Adrian College men's hoops fall short

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER — The Siena Heights women's basketball team fell behind Rochester early, but battled back in the second half of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference matchup before falling, 83-82.

The Saints (9-2, 3-2 WHAC) fell behind 30-21 after the first and were down 49-37 at the half.

In the second half, SHU cut the deficit to 68-60 going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Saints took an 80-79 lead on a pair of Anaya Powell free throws with 1:41 to go. Rochester answered with a layup and then a pair of free throws to take an 83-80 lead with eight seconds to go.

Madison Hamilton was fouled and made a pair of free throws to make it an 83-82 game with five seconds. It was a wild five seconds as both teams got a steal and SHU sent Rochester to the line where it missed a free throw. E'Anna Won's last second 3-pointer attempt was off the mark.

Peyton Banks had 25 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Saints while Sha'kyia Parker had 17 points, two assists and a block. Powell had 16 points, an assist and a steal while Allye Minor had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Trine 80, Adrian 52: At Angola, Ind., the Bulldogs dropped their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener as the Thunder got out to a big lead early and didn't look back.

Trine got out to a 26-10 lead after the first quarter and led 42-25 at the half. The deficit grew larger in the second half as the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-1 MIAA) were down 69-37 going into the fourth.

Chloe Gilbert had 10 points to lead Adrian in scoring.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Otterbein 71, Adrian 70: At Westerville, Ohio, the Bulldogs had a 38-27 lead at the half and led 70-68 in the final seconds of the game before Otterbein hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer for the win.

Adrian (1-6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never trailed in the first half. The Bulldogs led by as much as 14 with 14:44 left to play before chipping the deficit down to one, 69-68, with 14 seconds to go.

Phariz Watkins split a pair of free throws to make it 70-68 game with 11 seconds to go. Otterbein's Cam Evans got open beyond the arc and didn't miss as time expired.

Connor Pelham had 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block for Adrian while Andrew Larson and Robert Warrick each had 12 points. Larson added five rebounds, three blocks and two steals while Warrick had three assists.

Rochester 77, Siena Heights 54: At Rochester, the Saints had a poor shooting night as they were 30.5% from the field 30% from three and 57.1% from the free throw line and dropped the WHAC matchup.

SHU (2-9, 0-5 WHAC) were behind 36-24 at the half and were outscored 41-30 in the second half.

Jayden Sims had 16 points and a block to lead the Saints while Kevin Rice had 12 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Ohio State
Adrian, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Adrian, MI
City
Rochester, MI
CBS News

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rice
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

54
Followers
100
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy