ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Dunkin’ Donuts Capitals of America

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0wEn_0dCGAqh000 “America runs on Dunkin’” is a familiar slogan. And there might be some truth to that if you look at its footprint. Dunkin’ -- the company formally dropped “Donuts” from its name in 2019 to appeal to more health-conscious consumers -- has the highest number of locations in the most states compared with other large fast-food brands. However, unlike other major chains, it only has a presence in 43 of the 50 states. (This is the best doughnut shop in every state.)

Which of those 43 have the most Dunkin’ outlets? To determine that, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita Dunkin’ population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest.

Click here to see the Dunkin’ capitals of America

Dunkin’ is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, so it should come as no surprise to learn that it has a dominant position in the Northeast in general and New England in particular. It has 16.3 locations per 100,000 residents in the Bay State. However, it has even more in neighboring Rhode Island, which tops our list with 16.4 locations.

Next come New Hampshire, with 16.2 Dunkin’ restaurants per 100,000 residents, Connecticut with 14.4, and Maine with 12.2. Canadian rival Tim Hortons, which is now owned by Burger King, closed dozens of locations in the Northeast a decade ago, citing tough competition from Dunkin’. ( These are the most successful restaurant chains in America .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvVGt_0dCGAqh000

43. Wyoming
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.2
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 1 -- the lowest
> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tznxb_0dCGAqh000

42. Alaska
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 2 -- 2nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

ALSO READ: The Best Doughnut Shop in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRo78_0dCGAqh000

41. Mississippi
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 9 -- 3rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmVZ0_0dCGAqh000

40. Arkansas
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 9 -- 4th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbris_0dCGAqh000

39. Oklahoma
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 12 -- 6th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6swm_0dCGAqh000

38. Louisiana
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 14 -- 7th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lc3Md_0dCGAqh000

37. California
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 119 -- 17th highest
> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

ALSO READ: Most Successful Restaurant Chains in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TZ08_0dCGAqh000

36. Minnesota
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.5
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 28 -- 12th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OR4CJ_0dCGAqh000

35. Texas
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.6
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 174 -- 14th highest
> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dd3lc_0dCGAqh000

34. Hawaii
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 11 -- 5th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVGZq_0dCGAqh000

33. New Mexico
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 17 -- 8th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpuKh_0dCGAqh000

32. Colorado
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 46 -- 17th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 20th highest

ALSO READ: Unhealthiest Items in the Most Popular Fast Food Chains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs0Pb_0dCGAqh000

31. Missouri
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 49 -- 18th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCHO1_0dCGAqh000

30. Michigan
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 80 -- 22nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu1id_0dCGAqh000

29. Nevada
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 28 -- 11th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSqpx_0dCGAqh000

28. Kentucky
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 40 -- 15th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLpdc_0dCGAqh000

27. Alabama
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 44 -- 16th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 21st lowest

ALSO READ: These Are America’s Favorite Sandwiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2fpB_0dCGAqh000

26. Nebraska
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 19 -- 9th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvbA5_0dCGAqh000

25. Kansas
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 29 -- 13th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430e4u_0dCGAqh000

24. Iowa
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 32 -- 14th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117Oej_0dCGAqh000

23. Wisconsin
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 70 -- 21st lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u8It_0dCGAqh000

22. West Virginia
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 23 -- 10th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 9th lowest

ALSO READ: The Best Doughnut Shop in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgujt_0dCGAqh000

21. Indiana
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 88 -- 21st highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcFoa_0dCGAqh000

20. Arizona
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 95 -- 20th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJhCs_0dCGAqh000

19. Tennessee
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.6
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 109 -- 18th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328OLc_0dCGAqh000

18. Ohio
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 1.9
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 222 -- 11th highest
> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33P1q4_0dCGAqh000

17. South Carolina
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 2.0
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 103 -- 19th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 22nd lowest

ALSO READ: Most Successful Restaurant Chains in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMcs9_0dCGAqh000

16. North Carolina
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 2.0
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 210 -- 13th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gdFH_0dCGAqh000

15. Georgia
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 2.2
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 234 -- 10th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180Dm9_0dCGAqh000

14. Virginia
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 2.8
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 239 -- 9th highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269wsy_0dCGAqh000

13. Florida
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 4.1
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 881 -- 4th highest
> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeQle_0dCGAqh000

12. Maryland
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 4.7
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 284 -- 8th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 18th highest

ALSO READ: Unhealthiest Items in the Most Popular Fast Food Chains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDkVt_0dCGAqh000

11. Pennsylvania
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 5.1
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 653 -- 6th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjKU1_0dCGAqh000

10. Illinois
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 5.5
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 697 -- 5th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l13rW_0dCGAqh000

9. Delaware
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 7.1
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 69 -- 20th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 4th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGAct_0dCGAqh000

8. New York
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 7.6
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 1478 -- the highest
> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJ8sA_0dCGAqh000

7. Vermont
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 8.2
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 51 -- 19th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

ALSO READ: These Are America’s Favorite Sandwiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU762_0dCGAqh000

6. New Jersey
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 10.1
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 897 -- 3rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1WQ2_0dCGAqh000

5. Maine
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 12.2
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 164 -- 16th highest
> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMK9z_0dCGAqh000

4. Connecticut
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 14.4
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 513 -- 7th highest
> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0584nS_0dCGAqh000

3. New Hampshire
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 16.2
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 220 -- 12th highest
> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lq5qj_0dCGAqh000

2. Massachusetts
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 16.3
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 1123 -- 2nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 14th highest

ALSO READ: The Best Doughnut Shop in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrCwX_0dCGAqh000

1. Rhode Island
> All Dunkin' restaurants per 100K people: 16.4
> Total Dunkin' restaurants: 174 -- 15th highest
> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 5th lowest

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Many McDonald’s Restaurants Are in Your State?

Despite being associated with high caloric consumption, as well high intake of fat and sodium, fast food has long been a beloved part of the American diet. Nearly 37% of U.S. adults consume food from quick-service restaurants on any given day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (These are 30 popular […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State for Veteran Benefits

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, a news and resource website for military members, veterans, and their families, these benefits include disability compensation, pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training, Small Business Administration […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Highest Assault Rate in Every State

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 States Where The Omicron Variant Has Been Detected

The world has been set upside down by the spread of a new COVID-19 variant labeled by the WHO as Omicron. It was first discovered in South Africa less than a month ago. As recently as yesterday, it had been discovered in 38 countries. Among the major concerns about the Omicron variant is that it […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
DELCO.Today

Duck Donuts, With Radnor Ties, Waddles in as an America Favorite

Duck Donuts, acquired early this year by an affiliate of a private equity firm in Radnor, has been named one of America’s favorite restaurant chains by Newsweek, writes Sue Gleiter for pennlive.com. Duck Donuts has made-to-order doughnuts with customer-customized toppings, including icings, drizzles, nuts, sprinkles and Oreo cookie crumbles. “This...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Dunkin Donuts#Food Drink#Tempo#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Canadian
Seeking Alpha

Parks! America: A Capital Allocation Masterclass

PRKA is trading cheaply at 4.3x P/S, 14.8x P/E, and 15.4x P/FCF (adjusted for acquisitions). For a great quick rundown of the business and their revenue drivers, please read the great article written previously on PRKA by “Decoding Markets”. Parks! America (OTCQB:PRKA) owns and operates three Animal Safari theme parks...
ECONOMY
WTOP

Sheetz brings back its donut-flavored beer

Convenience store chain Sheetz has revived its donut-flavored beer, which was first rolled out on Black Friday last year. The Happy Hole-idayz beer is available at 261 Sheetz stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans sell for $7.99 and will be available while supplies last.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bakemag.com

Duck Donuts named to Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022 list

Duck Donuts was recently recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on November 30 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website. The America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most People Out Of Work

The jobs situation in America has improved significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION for November showed that the country added 210,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%. Last April, the jobless number soared to 14.2% as the virus spread. Just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment […]
ECONOMY
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy