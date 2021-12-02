ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed votes to go public amid staff walkout

By Kerry Flynn
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BuzzFeed, the digital media company most known for its lists, quizzes and journalism, is going public and its debut on the Nasdaq will serve as a bellwether for the rest of the media industry's financial...

CNN

Why return-to-office headlines don't reflect the messy reality

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Major tech and media companies have set their third attempt at returning to the office en masse in early 2022. But with no end to the pandemic in sight, and with the shadow of uncertainty cast by the Omicron variant, some of those plans might be changing. Google on Thursday told staffers that the company will not be fully returning to offices in early January, after all. It will wait until 2022 to assess when workers will head back to a "stable, long-term working environment."
CNN

Square is changing its name to 'Block'

(CNN Business) — Days after Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter, his other company is changing its name. Square, the digital payments company Dorsey co-founded and remains at the helm of, announced on Wednesday that it is rebranding as "Block." Block will represent the corporate parent of Square (SQ),...
CNN

Could the biggest SPAC deal on record reignite the Wall Street fad?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — SPACs started out the year with a bang...
Forbes

What Does Jack Dorsey Stepping Down As Twitter’s CEO Mean For Investors?

Jack Dorsey has had an interesting week. co-founder has left his position as CEO of one of the largest social media companies in the world. To replace him, Mr. Dorsey tapped former Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal, who will take the helm “effective immediately.”. That would be news enough –...
Seekingalpha.com

BuzzFeed is said to see wave of redemptions before going public through SPAC

BuzzFeed is said unlikely to raise significant cash through a SPAC deal as investors are redeeming the bulk of their money. BuzzFeed is expected to receive a "fraction" of the $287.5M in its SPAC deal with 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA), according to a WSJ report, which cites people familiar. The reduced cash proceeds may pressure BuzzFeed's balance sheet.
Axios

Video platform Rumble is going public

Rumble, a user-generated video platform, agreed to go public at an implied $2.1 billion valuation via CF Acquisition Corp VI (Nasdaq: CFVI), a SPAC sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Why it matters: Rumble has become the favored YouTube alternative for Trump-type Republicans, claiming 36 million average monthly users in Q3 2021.
kmvt

Chobani will go public on Wall Street

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Chobani has filed paperwork for an initial public offering. The company will trade on NASDAQ and go under the symbol CHO. No information was made available about how many shares will be available or what their projected value is.
Seattle Times

BuzzFeed plans to start publicly trading in early December

If you want to own a piece of BuzzFeed, just wait till the first week of December. The publisher’s plan to merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a blank-check company, will be put to a shareholder vote Dec. 2, according to a recent securities filing. If investors agree to the deal, BuzzFeed could start trading on the public markets as soon as Dec. 6.
kcrw.com

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo, Disney names a new board chair

CNN suspended cable news host Chris Cuomo after new revelations detailed the extent of his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, fend off allegations of misconduct. Emails and text messages show that Cuomo tried to get background on his brother’s accusers and was snooping on...
Variety

Inside the $3 Billion Deal for Kids’ Content Player Moonbug, Owner of CoComelon

René Rechtman, CEO and co-founder of Moonbug Entertainment, was gearing up to launch an IPO for his 3-year-old digital kids’ content company. But earlier this year, two of his former Disney colleagues — Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer — came calling with an offer he couldn’t refuse. The duo dangled $3 billion in cash and stock for Moonbug to become part of their new media company, backed by private-­equity firm Blackstone, according to sources familiar with the deal. “We had no plans of selling our business. We’re growing like wildfire, and we had a lot of banks pitching up to go public...
MarketWatch

Meta dismisses FTC antitrust lawsuit as 'speculation' in latest filing

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. attempted again to undercut the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against the social media giant with its latest federal court filing Wednesday. "[R]ather than plead facts that could show monopoly power, [FTC] relies on inapposite statistics and admitted assumptions to dress up conclusory speculation," Meta said in a filing. "The FTC still has not identified a single commercial actor, anywhere, that recognizes a [personal social networking services] market as defined, much less tracks PSNS usage in a way that might permit assessment of market shares." The FTC sued then-Facebook for engaging in an illegal "buy or bury" scheme by snapping up rivals Instagram and WhatsApp.
CNN

Didi is delisting from New York just months after its disastrous IPO

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Didi said Friday that it would "immediately" start the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and pivot to Hong Kong, just months after its disastrous IPO. "After a careful study, the company will start delisting on the New York Stock Exchange immediately,...
CNN

FTC sues to block Nvidia's $40 billion takeover of Arm

(CNN Business) — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block US chipmaker Nvidia's proposed $40 billion takeover of UK chip design firm Arm, saying it would stifle competition and give the combined company too much control over chip technology and designs. The lawsuit threatens to scuttle the world's...
Variety

Netflix Loses Appeal in Employee Poaching Lawsuit

Netflix has lost an appeal of a 2019 ruling that ordered the streaming service to stop poaching employees from Fox. The streaming service has been battling Fox since 2016 over the practice of locking midlevel executives into fixed-term contracts. Netflix has argued that Fox’s contracts are illegal under California law, and that they unfairly restrict employee mobility. Netflix’s argument, had it succeeded, could have upended how Hollywood studios do business. But on Thursday, a three-judge appellate panel upheld the injunction, finding that Fox’s contracts are a legitimate way to provide “stability and predictability” in its employment relationships. The case began in late 2015,...
