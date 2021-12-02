BuzzFeed votes to go public amid staff walkout

Netflix has lost an appeal of a 2019 ruling that ordered the streaming service to stop poaching employees from Fox.
The streaming service has been battling Fox since 2016 over the practice of locking midlevel executives into fixed-term contracts. Netflix has argued that Fox’s contracts are illegal under California law, and that they unfairly restrict employee mobility. Netflix’s argument, had it succeeded, could have upended how Hollywood studios do business.
But on Thursday, a three-judge appellate panel upheld the injunction, finding that Fox’s contracts are a legitimate way to provide “stability and predictability” in its employment relationships.
The case began in late 2015,...
Comments / 0