Christmas dark comedy 'Silent Night'

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
(CNN Business) — Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday night called out Fox News for staying silent after one of its personalities and streaming hosts, Lara Logan, compared him to an infamous Nazi doctor. Speaking on MSNBC with host Chris Hayes, Fauci said, "What I find striking, Chris, is how she...
New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
Build-A-Bear Entertainment today announced the premiere date of its newest film, Christmas CEO, which is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. The film premieres in a prime slot the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26 at 6pm ET/5pm CT on Hallmark Channel and is the perfect way to unwind following the traditional day of holiday shopping! Viewers can find the channel in their area here.
The Oprah Winfrey Network’s holiday programming continues tonight at 9pm. Watch the premiere of A Chestnut Family Christmas for free with Philo and FuboTV. Meagan Holder stars as Nina Chestnut in A Chestnut Family Christmas. The movie follows Nina, a gifted baker working for a wealthy family. When her overachieving brothers come to town after the family leaves for Christmas, Nina gets caught up in an extravagant lie (accidentally, of course). With help from her friend Malcolm, this desperate live-in chef attempts to feign a life of luxury—hoping to impress her brothers with a risky ruse.
Written and Directed by Camille Griffin. Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Davida McKenzie, Rufus Jones, Sope Dirisu, Lucy Punch, Holly Aird, Trudie Styler, Dora Davis, Gilby Griffin Davis, and Hardy Griffin Davis. SYNOPSIS:. Nell, Simon, and their boy Art are ready...
Need to have a good laugh after a long Thanksgiving with your family? Try stopping by The Comedy Project this Friday for their newest sketch show The Fast And The Flurrious!. The Comedy Project is back with a winter comedy show that's going to drag you out of two years of intermittent hibernation. The Fast And The Flurrious! A Sketch Comedy Show is a 70-minute show that features 20 sketches including the rap battle GR Scooter Wars and an improvised Hallmark Holiday movie!
After wowing fans with her powerful voice on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ young Victory Brinker is ready for the holidays, and she does so with help from her family in her new rendition of a Christmas classic. Though Victory Brinker’s time on America’s Got Talent came to a close with the...
Each new family arrives displaying various forms of dysfunction. Sandra (Annabelle Wallis) and Tony (Rufus Jones) arrive with their spoiled-rotten daughter; lesbian couple Bella (Lucy Punch) and Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) are ready to drink; and the handsome James (Sope Dirisu) shows up with his American girlfriend Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp), who is none too certain if she’s fully on board with being there, let alone going through with everyone’s plan for the evening. Nell is barely holding it together as these age-old friends gather for Christmas dinner because behind the laughter, jokes, judgment, games, drinking, and holiday activities lurks something unexpected.
Roman Griffin Davis (far right) snaps a photo with his family at the premiere of his new movie Silent Night held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday (November 30) in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old Golden Globe nominated actor was joined by his mom Camille and his brothers Gilby and Hardy. Camille...
Above: Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars in "Benedetta," directed by Paul Verhoeven. (Photo/IFC Films) I wrote yesterday about Mike Mills’ film “C’mon C’mon,” which opens on Friday (including at the Magic Lantern Theatre). But other films will premiere locally, too. Among them:. “Benedetta”: Paul Verhoeven returns to the big screen...
'Tis the season to be jolly and all that, but it's safe to say that Silent Night didn't quite get the memo. However, Annabelle Wallis wouldn't have it any other way. The Peaky Blinders star plays Sandra in the excellent new Christmas movie, out in UK cinemas this Friday (December 3), before a digital release on Monday (December 6). Sandra is one of a group of old friends who reunite at an idyllic country home for a Christmas like no other.
It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too.
Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé.
But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way.
“Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
With a title like Silent Night, you know that this film is not about a Jewish family gathering because such gatherings are anything BUT. Camille Griffin’s film sees a poisonous cloud making its way towards the United Kingdom. This is where a group of friends are partying to celebrate their last night on earth. I’m not sure partying is the best idea but oh well. Two of which are party hosts Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode). Nell and Simon are the parents of Art (Roman Griffin Davis), Hardy, and Thomas. They invite the upper-class Tony (Rufus Jones) and Sandra (Annabelle Wallis), lesbian friends Bella (Lucy Punch) and Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and finally physician friend James (Ṣọpé Dìrísù) and his partner Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp). Once Sandra brings up spending Kitty’s (Davida McKenzie) college fund, all sorts of comedy transpires. If the world is ending, it’s not like their daughter will need it!
This extraordinarily odd British black comedy has a strong claim to the title of “Bleakest Christmas Film Ever Made”: imagine if a group of Richard Curtis characters woke up inside Melancholia, Lars von Trier’s devastating psychological drama about the imminent and unavoidable destruction of Earth. All is calm, all is...
Chicago Fire stars Miranda Rae Mayo and Yuriy Sardarov are set to reunite for a new dystopian dark comedy movie. The pair, who have played the roles of Stella Kidd and Brian Zvonecek on the series and a number of its sister shows, will star in Daddy, according to Deadline.
As winter break is approaching quickly, many students are thinking ahead about the Christmas movies they will be watching with their time off. Fortunately, there seems to be an endless amount of Christmas movies to pick from when it comes to thinking about what to watch. “My favorite movie is...
Award winning Christmas horror anthology DEATHCEMBER has just been released in UK and Ireland where it is available to stream and download from Amazon Prime, Virgin Media and i-Tunes. Presented in the form of an advent calender, DEATHCEMBER contains 24 windows, behind which is a short horror story with a...
Comments / 0