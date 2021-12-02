ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Song Taylor Swift Wrote About The Men In Her Life Explained

By Brian Yost
 4 days ago
When Taylor Swift released her re-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)," in November 2021, conversation picked up once again about several songs that fans have long felt were about some of her ex-boyfriends. "I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about —...

Vulture

Maya Thompson ‘Got Her Baby Back’ When Taylor Swift Put ‘Ronan’ on Red (Taylor’s Version)

“I’m a hysterical mess, so you called me at probably the worst time,” Maya Thompson warns me when we get on the phone hours before Red (Taylor’s Version)’s release. “I just got to hear the song.” She’s talking about “Ronan,” the ballad Taylor Swift wrote for and named after Thompson’s 3-year-old son, who died ten years ago of stage-four neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from “immature nerve cells” throughout the body. Thompson tells me she also just finished watching the lyric video Swift released to accompany it, featuring home-video footage and photos of Ronan that Thompson personally sent Swift. She’s understandably worried she might come off frazzled — in truth, she’s a composed, determined, grateful woman who’s grown protective of the pop star who’s ensured her son’s legacy will have further permanence.
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
NME

Taylor Swift says Billy Joel comparing her to The Beatles “broke my brain”

Taylor Swift has reacted to Billy Joel saying that she is “like that generation’s Beatles“. In a recent interview with USA Today, Joel was asked about who is favourite “current singers” were, and after praising Adele, he referred to Swift as the Fab Four of her generation. “She’s productive and...
Daily Mail

Prince William cringes over how Taylor Swift led him on stage 'like a puppy' for surprise Livin' on a Prayer performance with US singer and Jon Bon Jovi

Prince William admits that he obeyed 'like a puppy' when glamorous pop star Taylor Swift ordered him on stage for an impromptu performance with Jon Bon Jovi. Recalling a fundraising gala in November 2013 for the homeless charity Centrepoint, a cause first championed by his late mother Princess Diana, the 39-year-old chuckles and says: 'I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
106.3 Cowboy Country

Taylor Swift Sets a New Record for Longest No. 1 Song, Unseating Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’

Taylor Swift has added yet another record-breaking milestone to her resume, as the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which appears on Red (Taylor's Version), ascends to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's the longest song to ever do so, besting a several-decades-long record held by Don McLean's nearly-nine-minute-long "American Pie."
Collider

Red (Taylor's Version): What Movie to Watch With Every Song

Taylor Swift’s latest release, Red (Taylor’s Version), has taken the Internet by storm, smashing Spotify records and reviving decade-old conversations about the singer’s love life. The re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album is a whopping 30 tracks of genre-bending tunes with subject matter ranging from love at first sight to the devastation of heartbreak.
Billboard

Taylor Swift Sets New Mark for Women on Streaming Songs Chart With ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift notches her fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which starts atop the survey dated Nov. 27. “Well” bows with 54.4 million U.S. streams in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, according to MRC Data. Its 5-minute, 29-second and 10-minute, 13-second versions are combined into one listing on Billboard‘s charts; the song’s original 5-minute, 29-second 2012 version is tracked separately.
KRMG

Taylor Swift re-releases song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Taylor Swift gave an early Christmas gift to her fans with another re-recorded song. Swift released a re-recorded version of her holiday hit “Christmas Tree Farm”, Good Morning America reported. The new version features a 70-piece orchestra. The song was inspired by Swift’s childhood, where she grew up on a...
nbcboston.com

Taylor Swift's Choice to Release a 10-Minute Song Was Even Bolder Than You Think

A lot of today’s pop hits have something in common: They’re over pretty quickly. Among the just-announced Grammy nominees for Song of the Year, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” is 3:50, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X is 2:17, “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo is 4:02. Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" is the longest among the nominees at 4:58.
