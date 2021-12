Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to be detected in New York state. "While we have not yet identified any omicron cases, we are not surprised that new variants are emerging and may likely end up in New York," she said in a release. "We are closely monitoring the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the omicron variant. The Department of Health's Wadsworth Center Laboratory will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 virus samples selected from throughout New York state to compare sequences and identify circulating and new variants."

