I can tell that supporters of the Texas “abortion” bill SB-8 have not thought out its long-term ramifications. The conservative population had better fervently pray that the Supreme Court throws out the mechanism the Texas legislature used to prevent judicial review of it being enforced. If the Court supports this method of preventing a review of an “unconstitutional” law, it can and will be applied to any other “unconstitutional law” now and in the future. I am absolutely certain they will eventually regret opening that Pandora ’s Box.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO