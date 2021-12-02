'Flash Forward' With Japan Society: Debut Works and Recent Films

Cast: Kenji Sawada, Masaki Kudo, Megumi Ueno, Naoto Takenaka. Hieda (played by Kenji Sawada) is an eccentric archaeologist, disgraced among his peers for his theories on the supernatural. One day he receives a letter from his brother-in-law, Yabe, telling him of an ancient burial mound he has discovered in the grounds of the local high school, a discovery that might help prove Hieda’s theories to be true. When Hieda arrives at the school, which is now closed for summer vacation, he discovers that Yabe has gone missing, along with one of the school’s female pupils. Teaming up with Yabe’s son, Masao, Hieda searches for the ancient tomb, convinced that it might be the burial place of Hiruko, a fearsome demon from ancient legends.

