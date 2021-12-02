ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Flash Forward' With Japan Society: Debut Works and Recent Films

By Peter Martin Managing Editor
screenanarchy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exciting new series of Japanese films kicks off tomorrow in New York City, which is great news for people who live there, but also great news for people who live in North America. The 20-film series, presented by the Japan Society and titled "Flash Forward: Debut Works and...

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

25th Detective Conan Anime Film Reveals The Bride of Halloween Title, April 15 Premiere (Updated)

The first 2022 issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that the 25th film in the Detective Conan franchise is titled Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), and it will open in Japan on April 15, 2022. The magazine also teases Miwako Sato and Wataru Takagi in wedding attire.
COMICS
culturemap.com

Japan America Society of DFW presents Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Japan America Society of DFW presents Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival. This will be the 22nd annual Otsukimi, which has become one of North Texas’ largest Japanese cultural events. Musical performances and haiku readings will help people connect to Japan’s autumn traditions. Vendors will sell Japanese festival food and collectibles. Themed art and cultural activities will be fun for the entire family.
SOCIETY
Siliconera

Hololive 6th Gen Secret Society holoX Debut Streams Announced

Cover revealed the Hololive 6th gen members, their group theme, and their debut stream dates. The latest group of five streamers will be known as Secret Society holoX. They consist of La+ Darknesss, Takane Lui, Hakui Koyori, Sakamata Chloe, and Kazama Iroha. Between November 26-30, 2021, each one’s debut streams will be held. Then on November 30, 2021, there will be the first stream with all five members present.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Korean Language Professor Breaks Down SQUID GAME's Subtitles

Squid Game is a cultural phenomenon that came out of nowhere. The Korean Netflix show exploded in popularity seemingly overnight. But did the non Korean speaking watchers really get the right translations? There has been criticism of the dub and subtitles accuracy. Now you can watch the Korean English professor...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miwa Nishikawa
Person
Junji Sakamoto
Person
Naomi Kawase
Person
Sadao Yamanaka
Person
Masayuki Suo
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Author debuts new thriller, more stories in the works

BREVARD COUNTY — Local author Michele Wallace Campanelli is celebrating the release of her new book “Birds of a Feather,” her latest full-length novel available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The thriller captures the story of Officer Laura Camp and an escaped delinquent from a juvenile detention...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
phillyvoice.com

Delco native filmmaker releases debut feature film 'Walking On'

"And I gotta explain to her, no matter how hard we try, or how hard we want something, sometimes we lose," says the ending of the trailer for "Walking On," the debut feature film from Delaware County native and Temple University graduate Lydia Peterson. Released on November 16, "Walking On"...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
365thingsinhouston.com

Children’s Film Festival at Asia Society Texas

Ease into the winter break holiday in the Museum District with a magical film festival that celebrates anime from Japan, kids in the United States, and adventures that span the Asian continent. Films include:. Monday, December 20 – Okko’s Inn at 10am; Children of the Sea at 1pm. Tuesday, December...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Directors#Japanese#The Japan Society#North American
japanculture-nyc.com

Japan Society’s Play Reading Series Picks Up with COOKING UP

Japan Society – 333 East 47th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues) Japan Society presents the 16th installment of its annual play reading series, Contemporary Japanese Plays in English Translation. The series introduces topical plays from emerging playwrights from Japan to artists and audiences in the U.S. Written by Japanese...
COMICS
theface.com

Inside THE FACE Film Society’s The Hand of God screening

On a cold winter evening, there’s nothing better than a cinema trip to escape to a different world – particularly if said world includes the idyllic vistas of Naples, Italy. Lucky, then, that Naples happens to be the place where all the action takes place in Paolo Sorrentino​’s new, semi-autobiographical...
MOVIES
nonahoodnews.com

New Short Film Blood Orange Is in the Works

Nona.media, local film production company, has an exciting new project in the works. Rhys Lynn, founder of nona.media, and James Rayner, producer director, are teaming up with Atlanta-based, Latina-led production company Cafecito Productions on the short film Blood Orange. They are currently running a fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform made just for film, seedandspark.com, and are looking for Lake Nona residents’ support to bring this film to life.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Mondo Macabro and CAV present HIRUKO THE GOBLIN – A Shinya Tsukamoto film, based on the popular manga, “Yôkai Hantâ” (Yokai Hunter)

Cast: Kenji Sawada, Masaki Kudo, Megumi Ueno, Naoto Takenaka. Hieda (played by Kenji Sawada) is an eccentric archaeologist, disgraced among his peers for his theories on the supernatural. One day he receives a letter from his brother-in-law, Yabe, telling him of an ancient burial mound he has discovered in the grounds of the local high school, a discovery that might help prove Hieda’s theories to be true. When Hieda arrives at the school, which is now closed for summer vacation, he discovers that Yabe has gone missing, along with one of the school’s female pupils. Teaming up with Yabe’s son, Masao, Hieda searches for the ancient tomb, convinced that it might be the burial place of Hiruko, a fearsome demon from ancient legends.
COMICS
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Surge Prompts Major Reprint

The first season of Tokyo Revengers landed earlier this year from animation studio Liden Films, giving fans a brand new franchise that focused on an interesting tale in which a young man was sent spiraling into his own past, given the opportunity to stop the formation of a gang in order to save the love of his life. With the manga continuing to this day from creator Ken Wakui and a live-action adaptation hitting Japan via a feature-length film, it's no surprise to see that the series has seen its manga sales rise as a result, and it seems that all volumes of the printed story have been reprinted.
COMICS
screenanarchy.com

Friday One Sheet: SCHEMES IN ANTIQUES 古董局中局

Orange & Teal comes to China by way of this key art for Schemes in Antiques. A focus on the highly strategic and deceptively simple game of Go, and a repeating unit ("Go-Ception"? "Go-Fractal"?) is at the heart of artist Xin Li Yian's design. Xin also did a lot of key art, including character posters, for Chinese ULTRA-Blockbuster The Battle at Lake Changjin.
ENTERTAINMENT
asapland.com

an introduction to Japan’s craziest filmmaker

It is clear that Takashi Miike there is only one. But work like seven or eight. He is one of the most prolific filmmakers in Japan, having already well surpassed a hundred films, but nonetheless, manages to maintain a remarkable level of quality and, above all, an astonishing ability to surprise with every new movie.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Gundam: Hathaway Producer: 2nd Film May Not Open Before 2024

The film project will be a trilogy, and the second part has a working title of Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway: San of Bright. The film's producer Ogata elaborated that the Japanese katakana characters "San" (サン) can be read as "sun" or "son." The film's main character Hathaway Noa is the son of the character Bright Noa. Ogata stated the second part will have some differences from Yoshiyuki Tomino's original novel series.
MOVIES
Variety

Animation Dynamo Carlos Saldanha Talks Career, Latin America’s Bright Future

Highly-celebrated animator Carlos Saldanha, a filmmaker at Bottlecap productions, and like-mind Fraser MacLean, a fellow animator who’s also an educator at SAE Mexico, met virtually on Wednesday morning to discuss Saldanha’s robust career for Ventana Sur’s Training Sessions panel The conference offered an intimate peek into the steady rise of Saldanha’s animation career, touched on his experience in the field, and included commentary on Latin America’s global appeal and steps necessary to solidify it. In an industry slowly leaning in to support creative talent and emphasizing the importance of giving them the resources they need to thrive, it was wholly interesting to...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy