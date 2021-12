'90s country is back in a big way. (Though, for many of us who still wear our Patty Loveless t-shirts and listen to Wide Open Spaces and Did I Shave My Legs for This? on repeat, it never went away.) According to Spotify, Gen Z is streaming the '90s discography of George Strait, Alan Jackson and The Chicks at the same rate as the Millenials and Get Xers who grew up with it on the radio dial. At this point, we're just days away from the "Watermelon Crawl" becoming a new TikTok trend.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO