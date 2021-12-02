Christmas Market at The Barn in Anniston

December 10th and 11th, 2021

Opens at 6:00 pm on the 10th and closes at 1:00pm on the 11th

Event byand1487 Red Road 55, Anniston, AL Duration: 19 hr Join us at our Christmas Market at the Barn at Hall Farms! Santa and his elves will be here both days! Along with the grinch and the people of who-ville! Tons of activities for the kids and even your husbands . We have vendor spaces available! Message us and we will send over a vendor application! We have covered and indoor spaces available (10×10), or call us for more information! 256-473-4233

