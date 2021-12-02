ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Christmas Market at The Barn in Anniston

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YX1gg_0dCG8cXb00

December 10th and 11th, 2021

Opens at 6:00 pm on the 10th and closes at 1:00pm on the 11th

Event by Kendall Holmes Hall , Amy Hollon Whitehead and Macey Martin 1487 Red Road 55, Anniston, AL Duration: 19 hr Join us at our Christmas Market at the Barn at Hall Farms! Santa and his elves will be here both days! Along with the grinch and the people of who-ville! Tons of activities for the kids and even your husbands . We have vendor spaces available! Message us and we will send over a vendor application! We have covered and indoor spaces available (10×10), or call us for more information! 256-473-4233

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJzh6_0dCG8cXb00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV0Xo_0dCG8cXb00

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Storyteller Dolores Hydock – Christmas on the Street of Memories in Anniston

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 2:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County  The Christmas season is full of memories. The familiar songs, smells, decorations, and activities remind us of Christmases past, people we’ve shared the holiday with, holiday disasters we’ve survived, and delights we try to recapture year after year. In this special Christmas program, […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Piedmont Community Christmas Gathering

Sunday, December 5, 2021  5:00 pm Event by Piedmont Ministerial Association City of Piedmont Public  · Anyone on or off FacebookJoin us Downtown Piedmont at the Gazebo for the Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling. Feel free to bring your own chair as we Celebrate the Christmas Season together!  For more information please contact the organizers. For a […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 5, 2021 2:00 pm The parade is set for Sunday, December 5 at 2:00pm. The staging will start at 12:00 pm. This parade is free to participate in. Santa will be at the parade as well!   The parade will begin at the elementary school and end a the park. The Weaver High […]
WEAVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Theatre presents Home Sweet Holidays in Anniston

Sunday, December 5, 2021 7:00 pm Event by CAST Theatre The Bridge @ Anniston FUMC Ticketscastevents.ticketleap.com/home-sweet-holidays Join us for Home Sweet Holidays! A 1940s Radio Style Concert and Sing-a-Long featuring many of your favorite CAST performers.Each admission ticket includes a sampling of Christmas treats and drinks (hot chocolate, coffee, cider, and more)!This event is hosted by CAST Theatre. […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Kidz presents A Cinderella Christmas in Anniston

Friday, December 3, 2021      7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021       11:00 am – 12:30 pm       7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Event by CAST Theatre The Bridge Ticketscastevents.ticketleap.com/a-christmas-cinderella CAST Kidz presents A Cinderella Christmas! A classic fairytale at Christmas featuring our talented CAST Kidz. Each ticket includes a […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Hosts Pet Photos with Santa!

Saturday, December 4, 2021  12:00 pm Event by Choccolocco Creek Watershed 428 Main St, Oxford, AL 36203 Pet photos with Santa at our downtown Oxford location! $10. 12 PM-4 PM. We can’t wait to see you there!   For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Advertisement
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Angela Sullivan Book Signing at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

December 4, 2021 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History  Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Meet local author and illustrator, Angela Sullivan, as we highlight several of her books including A Giraffe’s Life. Then, explore the life of these giants of the savannah through story and activities. “Angela Sullivan…..weaves intriguing tales to both encourage and ignite […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Market#Local Events
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens Holds Fall Plant Sale

Friday, December 3, 2021   10:00 am – 4:00 pm Event by Longleaf Botanical Gardens  Tickets: www.exploreamag.org/events/fall-plant-sale We often associate spring with planting, but did you know the best time to plant your hearty landscape plants in Alabama is November-February? Join us for Longleaf Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale Friday, December 3, 10:00am-4:00pm and begin your fall planting! […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Animated Movie Trivia Night

Thursday, December 2, 2021 6:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County  Think you know animated movies? Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun and put your knowledge to the test. Teams of up to four will compete for prize money. Registration is suggested, but not required for attendance.  For more information please contact the organizers. […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Christmas Parade 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 6:30 pm Event by City of Jacksonville, Alabama Pelham Plaza Shopping Center, 812 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Join us Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Pelham Road from Pelham Plaza to Houston Cole Library at Jacksonville State University.This year’s theme is “An Alabama Christmas” — positions in the parade line […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Lighting of the Square

Monday, November 29, 2021 5:00 pm vent by City of Jacksonville, Alabama Public Sq E, Jacksonville, AL 36265, United States Join us for a free evening celebration as we light up Public Square and kick off Jacksonville’s Christmas season! The evening’s activities include horse-drawn wagon rides from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Christmas carols from 5:30 to 6 p.m. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Honoring Our Veterans Program

Sunday, November 28, 2021 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Event by Berman Museum Berman Museum Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets  We would like to invite our veterans to explore the redesigned galleries on Sunday, November 28 with complimentary admission. Explore old favorites and discover newly displayed artifacts, including those from the Korean and Vietnam wars. Thank you to all of our veterans […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Museum Program – We’re Going On A Safari!

Tuesday, November 23, 2021   1:30 pm Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History  Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Looking for something fun for the entire family before Thanksgiving festivities begin? How does a safari sound? You don’t even have to leave Anniston! Join us at the Anniston Museum of Natural History as we explore the sights and sounds of the […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
861
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy