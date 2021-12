Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the unsealing of a Complaint in Manhattan federal court charging BRIAN O’NEILL, the managing partner of O’Neill & Partners LLC (“O’Neill & Partners”) with wire fraud, perjury, and making false statements. As alleged, O’NEILL defrauded two victim companies of over $8 million that he had promised to hold in escrow. O’NEILL was arrested this morning in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and will be presented later today before United States Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan in the District of Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO