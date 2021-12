Forgetting someone's birthday or losing your car keys once in a while isn't necessarily cause for alarm. But if you experience a specific set of memory problems—problems like the ones you're about to read about—then there may be cause for concern. "An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2021. Seventy-two percent are age 75 or older," according to the Alzheimer's Association. And this is a growing health crisis: "In the United States, Alzheimer's and Dementia deaths have increased 16% during the COVID-19 Pandemic." Read on to learn about the many signs of the deadly disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO