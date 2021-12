The LA Clippers mounted one of the most impressive last-minute comebacks of the season on Tuesday night but the Dallas Mavericks proved too tough in the end. The game was relatively close throughout, with both sides enjoying a double-digit lead at one point until the Mavericks pulled away late. With Luka Doncic back in the lineup, Dallas got revenge for their loss on Sunday, holding the Clippers without a field goal in the overtime period to come out on top 112-104.

