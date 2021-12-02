ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

If You Bought Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

By Sarah Crow
Best Life
Best Life
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eargI_0dCG7ooQ00
Shutterstock/BearFotos

Whether you're adding a multivitamin to your daily routine to address potential nutritional gaps or taking probiotics to give your gut microbiome a boost, countless people use supplements on a daily basis to improve their overall health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, in the case of one brand's supplements, you could be getting more than you bargained for with every dose. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a warning to the company's customers, recommending that they get rid of these products immediately. Read on to find out if a supplement you have at home could be putting your health in harm's way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPLmA_0dCG7ooQ00
© Livia Global, Inc.

On Dec. 1, the FDA announced that Visalia, California-based wellness company Livia Global, Inc. had recalled six probiotic supplements.

The affected products include 2-oz. LiviaOne Daily Probiotics (UPC 030915 107112) with ship dates between Apr. 16, 2021 and Aug. 30, 2021; 4-oz. LiviaOne Daily Probiotics (UPC 030915 107167) with ship dates between July 9, 2021 and Aug. 30, 2021; 4-oz. LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics (UPC 030915 107105) with ship dates between July 8, 2021 and July 30, 2021; 1-oz. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics (UPC 030915 107198) with ship dates between Apr. 21, 2021 and May 12, 2021; 1-oz. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics (UPC 030915 107198) with ship dates between July 14, 2021 and Aug. 24, 2021; and 1-oz. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics (UPC 030915 107198) with ship dates between Oct. 27, 2021 and Nov. 25, 2021.

All of the affected products have either Lot# 001005-1 and Best By date 04/2023 or Lot# 010620-1 and Best By date 08/2023 printed on the side of the bottle in which the product is contained and on the bottom of the product's outer container.

For the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiVBr_0dCG7ooQ00
Shutterstock/New Africa

It's not just Livia Global's supplements for human use that are being pulled from shelves, however.

The company announced that it was also recalling its BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats (UPC 030915 107044) with ship dates between May 5, 2021 and July 26, 2021 and its BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs (UPC 030915 107037) with ship dates between May 5, 2021 and Aug. 25, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMNNY_0dCG7ooQ00
RyanKing999 / iStock

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the supplements, which were sold throughout the U.S. via Amazon, wholesale distributors, and the Livia Global website, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. The contamination was discovered during third-party testing of the company's products and no complaints of illness or other adverse reactions had been reported at the time the recall was announced.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pseudomonas aeruginosa can lead to pneumonia and infections of the blood and other body parts. These infections can often be treated with antibiotics, although there have been numerous reports of antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in recent years, particularly in hospital and other group care settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKARU_0dCG7ooQ00
Shutterstock/Syda Productions

If you purchased any of the affected supplements, either for yourself or your pet, do not use them. Throw the products away and contact Livia Global Chief Operations Officer Deborah Moreno at 559-372-8593 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST or via email at support@liviaglobal.com to request a refund.

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of finishing off your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Bacteria#Cdc#Livia Global Inc#Liviaone Daily Probiotics#Livia Global
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cancer Causing Chemical Found in Hand Sanitizers & The FDA Can’t Do Anything About It

Although the FDA cannot take any action at this time, they ARE urging consumers to stop using certain hand sanitizer products that may contain cancer-causing chemicals. To identify the hand sanitizers they are saying we should stay away from including those that have been tested by the FDA and found to contain acetal, acetaldehyde, benzene, 1-propanol, and methanol.
HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Have This Popular Yogurt in Your Fridge, It Could Be Tainted, FDA Warns

If you have yogurt in your fridge right now, it could be hazardous to your health. Yes, yogurt is a healthy and satisfying snack, but one popular brand sold in stores across the U.S. is now the subject of a new recall pointing to a potential danger lurking under the lid. Read on to find out which yogurt is being pulled from shelves, why it poses a danger, and what to do if you have it at home.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Supplements That Are a Rip-Off

Millions of Americans take vitamins daily to stay healthy, but according to some experts, they're not adding the nutritional benefit you think. "If you are already getting the recommended amount of nutrients by eating a variety of fruit, vegetables, cereals, dairy, and protein, supplements are seldom of value" says, Morton Tavel, MD., Clinical Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine and author of Health Tips, Myths and Tricks: A Physician's Advice. But there's other issues with taking supplements, explains Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, MBBS, Ph.D. Professor of Public Health New Mexico State University. "The first major and a real serious problem is lack of regulation and testing despite the popularity of vitamins and dietary supplements. So, as is, no vitamin or supplement could come with a guarantee of effectiveness given that we don't know what is in the pill. This is a global problem despite the fact that the global vitamin and supplement business could be way above $100 billion per year." Eat This, Not That! Health talked to medical experts who revealed which supplements are not worth the money and why. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Green Giant Produce at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

With the holidays on the horizon—and Thanksgiving just around the corner—Americans are already beginning to plan their menus and stock pantries and freezers with the grocery items they'll need to whip up indulgent meals. But one popular grocery staple of holiday cooking, not to mention everyday eating, is currently being recalled over safety concerns. Read on to learn more about the recall of the common ingredient, and to find out what to do if you have it in your home.
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

Can you 'detox' from the COVID-19 vaccine?

In the early summer about the low number of people receiving a vaccination against COVID-19 were relieved in August 2021 when the White House claimed a 70% increase in the daily average of first dose vaccinations compared to the previous month. Much of this uptake took place in areas that had previously had the lowest vaccination rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These Popular Fish Products Were Just Recalled in 4 States, FDA Says

If you've been starting to brainstorm holiday get-togethers—especially if they might involve a family breakfast or a grazing board for a party—you may want to read up on this. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just published a recall announcement for "various brands" of fish products that were distributed in a particular region of the country.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
6K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy