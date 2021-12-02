If You Bought Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

Shutterstock/BearFotos

Whether you're adding a multivitamin to your daily routine to address potential nutritional gaps or taking probiotics to give your gut microbiome a boost, countless people use supplements on a daily basis to improve their overall health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, in the case of one brand's supplements, you could be getting more than you bargained for with every dose. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a warning to the company's customers, recommending that they get rid of these products immediately. Read on to find out if a supplement you have at home could be putting your health in harm's way.

On Dec. 1, the FDA announced that Visalia, California-based wellness company Livia Global, Inc. had recalled six probiotic supplements.

The affected products include 2-oz. LiviaOne Daily Probiotics (UPC 030915 107112) with ship dates between Apr. 16, 2021 and Aug. 30, 2021; 4-oz. LiviaOne Daily Probiotics (UPC 030915 107167) with ship dates between July 9, 2021 and Aug. 30, 2021; 4-oz. LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics (UPC 030915 107105) with ship dates between July 8, 2021 and July 30, 2021; 1-oz. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics (UPC 030915 107198) with ship dates between Apr. 21, 2021 and May 12, 2021; 1-oz. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics (UPC 030915 107198) with ship dates between July 14, 2021 and Aug. 24, 2021; and 1-oz. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics (UPC 030915 107198) with ship dates between Oct. 27, 2021 and Nov. 25, 2021.

All of the affected products have either Lot# 001005-1 and Best By date 04/2023 or Lot# 010620-1 and Best By date 08/2023 printed on the side of the bottle in which the product is contained and on the bottom of the product's outer container.

It's not just Livia Global's supplements for human use that are being pulled from shelves, however.

The company announced that it was also recalling its BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats (UPC 030915 107044) with ship dates between May 5, 2021 and July 26, 2021 and its BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs (UPC 030915 107037) with ship dates between May 5, 2021 and Aug. 25, 2021.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the supplements, which were sold throughout the U.S. via Amazon, wholesale distributors, and the Livia Global website, may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. The contamination was discovered during third-party testing of the company's products and no complaints of illness or other adverse reactions had been reported at the time the recall was announced.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pseudomonas aeruginosa can lead to pneumonia and infections of the blood and other body parts. These infections can often be treated with antibiotics, although there have been numerous reports of antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in recent years, particularly in hospital and other group care settings.

If you purchased any of the affected supplements, either for yourself or your pet, do not use them. Throw the products away and contact Livia Global Chief Operations Officer Deborah Moreno at 559-372-8593 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST or via email at support@liviaglobal.com to request a refund.