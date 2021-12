As a customer on a tech support call, these questions are simple to answer — because you and I are techs. For what it’s worth, that person on the other end of the phone? We are often that person’s nightmare because we know too much. Rather than wait for them to go through their process, we predict what they’re going to ask and have usually already done the work they’re asking about. That can be frustrating for them and for us. We forget that they have to go through their process because of: (1) their job description and (2) it helps them build the bigger picture in their minds. But that’s not what we’re supposed to be talking about today. It’s not all about us. We are not the center of attention. The world does not <gasp!> revolve around you and I! Shocker.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO