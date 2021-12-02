Thursday marks 2 years since 1-year-old Ansonia girl disappeared
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks two years since a 1-year-old girl from Ansonia went missing following her mother’s murder.
Ansonia officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 2, 2019, after 43-year-old Christine Holloway did not show up for work and her family had not heard from her.
Officers found Holloway dead and no sign of her 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales.
The child’s dad, Jose Morales , is charged with Holloway’s murder, and police said he was the last person seen with the girl.
