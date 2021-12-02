Thursday marks 2 years since 1-year-old Ansonia girl disappeared

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks two years since a 1-year-old girl from Ansonia went missing following her mother’s murder.

Ansonia officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 2, 2019, after 43-year-old Christine Holloway did not show up for work and her family had not heard from her.

Officers found Holloway dead and no sign of her 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales.

The child’s dad, Jose Morales , is charged with Holloway’s murder, and police said he was the last person seen with the girl.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 online .

