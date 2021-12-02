ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Powell must do next after admitting that he was wrong about ‘transitory’ inflation

By Mohamed A. El-Erian
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
To overcome its policy mistake, the Fed has to detail how it got the call wrong on inflation for so long, and then quickly wind down asset...

BrokeBloke
1d ago

He speaks like Inflation is lower, and has been lower that anyone thinks, of course showing the numbers favorable to his sentiments. By Politicians, and thier muppets, listening to his stories, they think it's OK, and should continue. Keynesian Economics utilized by Democrat and Republican Party, needs to seriously be overhauled. The overseas opinion of the USD compared to other currencies is likely more accurate than Powell's damage control synopsis.

Steve Rodenkirch
18h ago

Yelen and Powell are Democrats, they work for Biden! Like the rest of his appointies they have no idea of what they are doing and will never take responsibility for their actions!

Richard Friedman
1d ago

dollars for donuts his original public assessments and proclamations were not a mistake..... any Junior high School student studying basic economics, (with a 60 average) could identify that this wasn't going to be three or four months worth of inflation that was going to disappear as quickly as it appeared..... (JANUARY 21st)...... my non-professional, yet educated assessment, is that he blatantly lied, to help the AGENDA, because he HAD to know..... quite frankly, if he didn't know, you should resign immediately and return his diplomas, with the credibility of his schools being officially downgraded

