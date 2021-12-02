‘Darling Buds of May’ Classic Rolls Royce Changes Hands

The Rolls from the popular classic British TV show sells for over $83,700.

The 1926 Rolls Royce driven by film star David Jason in Darling Buds of May is probably most recognizable to our UK readers and Catherine Zeta-Jones devotees. This famous classic car was bought new on August 20th, 1926, and recently sold for £63,000 ($83,796.30).

H & H Classic said, “Pop Larkin’s (David Jason) beloved Rolls-Royce 20hp Park Ward Laundalette that starred in ITV’s ‘The Darling Buds of May’ made £63,000 at the H&H sale in Duxford.

“Arguably one of the most beloved UK film car characters ever, this 1926 vehicle of dreams for Mom and Pop Larkin was purchased by its current keeper in 2019 for £100,000, and its previous keeper beforehand for the same sum.

“It was offered for sale with an MOT certificate valid until 5th May 2022.

“The Darling Buds of May was a television series produced for the ITV network by Yorkshire TV and first broadcast between 1991 and 1993.

“The first six episodes of Series 1 and the first two of Series 2 are adaptations of the 1958 novel of the same name by renowned author H.E. Bates.

“The remaining episodes are original storylines based on the same format.”

The car was passed around a few times before staring in the show, and it is said to maintain its ‘RA 333’ registration. It was stored in a dehumidified unit to maintain its integrity, and it has been meticulously maintained.