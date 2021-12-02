ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville Public Library celebrates ‘Art for the Season’ in this month’s art exhibit

By Tanna Friday
 2 days ago

By Tanna M. Friday, Managing Editor

TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville invites the public to view local artist Janice Cook and Gudrun Rominger’s art exhibit ‘Art for the Season.’ The exhibition, located at the Trussville Public Library, features new and original works by the artists.

Scheduled to run now until the first of the year, the exhibit will also feature and artist reception on Sunday, December 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where attendees can meet and greet both Cook and Rominger and ask about their artistic process and reasoning behind the exhibited artwork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmjKf_0dCG6rBA00

Pictured local artists, Janice Cook and Gudrun Rominger, displaying ‘Art of the Season’ at this December’s Trussville Public Library Art Exhibit

Both Cook and Rominger are not strangers to the area. Cook taught art at Erwin High School for 27 years and has been a well known artist in the community and surrounding areas for 0ver 33 years. Rominger, also a native of Trussville, taught at Pinson for two years as well as the Birmingham Museum of Art. Her work is in private collections throughout the southeast and west coast and international collections in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, and Japan.

For more information, contact the Trussville Public Library at 205-655-2022 or visit trussvillelibrary.com .

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

