ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

VP Kamala Harris touts infrastructure law, tours electric vehicle operations Charlotte CATS bus garage

By Ciara Lankford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpYYg_0dCG6omD00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte Thursday to promote the recently passed Infrastructure law that will provide $910 million for public transportation in North Carolina over the next five years.

Watch her remarks in the video player at the top of this story.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans joined Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Charlotte CATS bus garage to tour electric vehicle operations and deliver remarks on job creation.

The tour was held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) – Bus Garage located at 3145 S. Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Vice President Kamala delivered remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the country’s infrastructure and create jobs.

Traffic delays, closures expected near Charlotte airport, South End during VP Harris visit

“We need to get to fixin’ all of these things,” she said. “We need to get this fixin’ done.”

According to the White House, for North Carolina, the law includes:

  • $7.2 billion for highway projects
  • $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs
  • $109 million for electric vehicle charging stations
  • $910 million for public transportation
  • $100 million for broadband access
  • $1.1 billion for clean drinking water improvements
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin gives roadmap for economic growth at Virginia Chamber summit

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin outlined his roadmap for economic growth in Virginia at the 2021 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade on Friday. Youngkin’s speech was part of the Virginia Chamber’s release of “Blueprint Virginia 2030.” The report is a plan of action for economic development that outlines challenges and projects goals ahead of each new governor’s term.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Tryon, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy