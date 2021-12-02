VP Kamala Harris touts infrastructure law, tours electric vehicle operations Charlotte CATS bus garage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte Thursday to promote the recently passed Infrastructure law that will provide $910 million for public transportation in North Carolina over the next five years.

Watch her remarks in the video player at the top of this story.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans joined Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Charlotte CATS bus garage to tour electric vehicle operations and deliver remarks on job creation.

The tour was held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) – Bus Garage located at 3145 S. Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Vice President Kamala delivered remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the country’s infrastructure and create jobs.

“We need to get to fixin’ all of these things,” she said. “We need to get this fixin’ done.”

According to the White House, for North Carolina, the law includes:

$7.2 billion for highway projects

$457 million for bridge replacement and repairs

$109 million for electric vehicle charging stations

$910 million for public transportation

$100 million for broadband access

$1.1 billion for clean drinking water improvements

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.