ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

NextGEN Law: Jonathan Hoffman, Balch & Bingham LLP

Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Practice area(s): Consumer Finance Litigation, Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy. Why did you decide to be a lawyer? I love advocacy. Practicing law gives me the chance to forward my clients' interests, whether that's removing a road block or putting a megaphone to...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Business Journal

NextGEN Law: Lisha Graham, White Arnold & Dowd PC

Practice area(s): Civil and Complex Litigation, Appellate Advocacy, Business Litigation, Insurance Defense, Construction Law, Products Liability, Wrongful Death, Personal Injury. Years practicing: 12. Law school: Cumberland School of Law. Why did you decide to be a lawyer? I am a walking example of the cliche: "I went to law school...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hoffman
bizjournals

NextGEN Law: Samuel Friedman, Dentons Sirote PC

The BBJ has named it NextGEN in Law, and Samuel Friedman is on the list. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
LAW
Omaha.com

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is pleased to announce that Alex J. Montoya has joined our team as an Associate Attorney. As a member of the business team, he assists clients with business formation, contracts, trademark filing, and estate planning. Alex received his JD from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln College of Law after receiving his bachelor's degree in business administration and health services administration from the University of South Dakota. While in law school, Alex received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for Insurance Law and Corporate Finance. He also served as a Student Attorney for the Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic and was a Marvin and Virginia Schmid Law Library Research Fellow. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Birmingham Business Journal

NextGEN Law: Chris Daniel, Sheffield and Lentine PC

Practice area(s): Criminal Defense, Appellate Work, Licensure and White Collar Litigation. Why did you decide to be a lawyer? At first I thought I wanted to be a writer so in undergraduate school I was an English major. By junior year I realized I needed a job that would actually pay my bills. I took the LSAT because I'm horrible at math but love to read and write. Here we are.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Balch Bingham Llp#Vanderbilt Law School
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Appear to Back Immigrants on Court Review Question (1)

Justices consider scope of judicial review of immigration rulings. The U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely to side with noncitizens seeking a more favorable immigration status by allowing them to challenge in federal court administrative decisions that went against them. Several justices during argument Monday suggested that the strong presumption for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Let Federal Circuit Patent Indefiniteness Ruling Stand

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the Federal Circuit’s application of the indefiniteness standard in an infringement suit over a fax machine patent. Infinity Computer Products Inc. told the high court in a petition for review that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit improperly found its patent indefinite based on Infinity’s allegedly contradictory arguments during the prosecution process. That conflicts with the Supreme Court’s 2014 holding in Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc. that a patent is invalid as indefinite if it fails to inform a skilled artisan about the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty, Infinity argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Justice Dept sues Texas over 'discriminatory' electoral maps

The US Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, accusing the Republican-led state of discriminating against Black and Latino voters with its redrawn electoral maps. Merrick Garland, Democratic President Joe Biden's attorney general, said Texas's redistricting plans for congressional and state legislative districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, speaking at a press conference with Garland, said several of the electoral districts were "drawn with discriminatory intent." "The redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice," Gupta said.
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmakers hire lawyers who defended ‘largest racial gerrymanders ever encountered’

Defending themselves against accusations of gerrymandering, the Ohio House speaker and Senate president hired a team of lawyers with a history defending North Carolina against what a federal court called one of the “largest racial gerrymanders ever encountered.” A spate of special interest and voter advocacy groups have filed four lawsuits alleging that Ohio officials produced […] The post Ohio lawmakers hire lawyers who defended ‘largest racial gerrymanders ever encountered’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham

Comments / 0

Community Policy