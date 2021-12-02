Florida Church Musician Said He Shot Wife and Two Kids Multiple Times to ‘Make Sure They Didn’t Suffer’ But Was ‘Too Scared’ to Kill Himself: Sheriff

William Argie, 49, was convicted of killing wife Maureen Argie, 41. The charges were first-degree murder, and falsification of physical evidence. Prosecutors said he strangled her to death at their home in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on April 4, 2019 because he blamed her for all his self-inflicted personal problems. It was William Argie’s fault that he faced increasing debts amid a gambling addiction, fell behind on car payments to the point of facing repossession, and could not hold down a job, but instead, this narcissist took it all out on his wife, according to the state. Friends testified that he repeatedly said he wanted to kill Maureen. One of them, Jim Timbas, said that Argie asked him to kill Maureen for half of the life insurance money on her. Timbas said he refused.

LONDONDERRY, NH ・ 8 HOURS AGO