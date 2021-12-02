ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Church Musician Said He Shot Wife and Two Kids Multiple Times to ‘Make Sure They Didn’t Suffer’ But Was ‘Too Scared’ to Kill Himself: Sheriff

By Jerry Lambe
 4 days ago
Police in Florida arrested a church musician accused of gunning down his wife of 30 years and their two adult children inside their family home, shooting each multiple times “to make sure they didn’t suffer,” Jacksonville NBC affiliate WJXX reported. William Conway Broyles, 57, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon...

Woman Accused of Gunning Down Innocent Man While Searching for Kidnapped Toddler Is Denied Bond

A judge in Georgia denied bond for a woman accused of fatally shooting an innocent man last month during the frantic search for her cousin’s missing baby, Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported. Santana Miller, 34, was arrested after police said she and her brother, 38-year-old Delarius Miller, shot and killed Aziz Hassan, 60, while amongst a group of family and friends who had gathered to hunt for the recently kidnapped Blaise Barnett.
ATLANTA, GA
Watch Live: Hair Salon Co-worker Murder Trial

A woman stands trial for allegedly murdering her co-worker at a hair salon in Nassau County, Florida. Jurors will determine if Kimberly Kessler, 53, killed mother-of-three Joleen Cummings, 34, at the Tangles Hair Salon on May 12, 2018, and hid her body. Trial began Monday, Dec. 6. You can watch in the player above.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
New Hampshire Man Convicted of Fatally Strangling Wife Who Was Going to Leave Him

William Argie, 49, was convicted of killing wife Maureen Argie, 41. The charges were first-degree murder, and falsification of physical evidence. Prosecutors said he strangled her to death at their home in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on April 4, 2019 because he blamed her for all his self-inflicted personal problems. It was William Argie’s fault that he faced increasing debts amid a gambling addiction, fell behind on car payments to the point of facing repossession, and could not hold down a job, but instead, this narcissist took it all out on his wife, according to the state. Friends testified that he repeatedly said he wanted to kill Maureen. One of them, Jim Timbas, said that Argie asked him to kill Maureen for half of the life insurance money on her. Timbas said he refused.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Here’s What Prosecutors Must Prove to Convict Ethan Crumbley’s Parents in Deadly Michigan School Shooting

Michigan prosecutors on Friday charged the parents of Ethan Crumbley, 15, with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. That’s one count for each of the teens who died in the attack at Oxford High School last Tuesday. Despite the dramatic and hotly contested nature of the arrest of father James Crumbley, 45, mother Jennifer Crumbley, 43, and the facts of the case, attention will soon shift to the elements of the offense which prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt in order to secure a conviction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Artist Entangled in the Case Against Alleged Michigan School Shooter’s Parents

The parents of an alleged school shooter are in custody after authorities said they tried to flee, but investigators are still looking into whether anyone helped them. Enter artist Andrzej Sikora, 65. Authorities want to talk to him about James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, because they were found in his studio. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said that an interview is likely to take place Monday, according to The Detroit News. Sikora’s attorney denies wrongdoing, reportedly saying his client had not known about the charges against the couple.
MICHIGAN STATE
Public Safety
Man Allegedly Beat Half-Sister to Death Using Conch Shell, Served as Pallbearer at Her Funeral, and Lived On the Run for Decades

After 20 years, Massachusetts authorities say they’ve solved a 2001 cold case murder. The break in the case arrived when investigators took a second look at one of the murder weapons and the alleged killer’s connection to a separate attack on another woman, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
James and Jennifer Crumbley Each Jailed on $500,000 Cash Bail After Entering Not Guilty Pleas: ‘The Court Does Have Concern About the Flight Risk’

The parents of accused Oxford High School murderer Ethan Crumbley on Saturday morning faced a judge for the first time on four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. A judge set a cash surety bond at half a million dollars for each of the parents — $1 million in total — and set strict conditions on the couple’s life if they are able to post the amount demanded.
DETROIT, MI
After Overnight Search, Detroit Police Nab ‘Very Distressed’ Parents of Accused Michigan High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley ‘Hiding’ in Building

The parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, were caught in the early hours of Saturday morning in Detroit, police announced overnight. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert for James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, Dec. 3, the same day prosecutors charged them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each over their son’s alleged murder of four people at Oxford High School on Tues., Nov. 30.
DETROIT, MI
Father Beat 8-Week-Old Son to Death, Left Victim with Fractured Skull and Other Injuries That ‘Would Shock Most People’: Police

A South Dakota father was arrested and accused of brutally killing his newborn baby. Police say the victim sustained “very extensive injuries that would shock most people,” the Argus Leader reported. Dylan Castimore, 22, was formally charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
