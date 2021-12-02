Florida Church Musician Said He Shot Wife and Two Kids Multiple Times to ‘Make Sure They Didn’t Suffer’ But Was ‘Too Scared’ to Kill Himself: Sheriff
Police in Florida arrested a church musician accused of gunning down his wife of 30 years and their two adult children inside their family home, shooting each multiple times “to make sure they didn’t suffer,” Jacksonville NBC affiliate WJXX reported. William Conway Broyles, 57, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon...lawandcrime.com
