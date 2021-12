University of Michigan researchers discovered 4 out of 5 parents say their kids are not thankful for what they have. I have an 8-year-old son and over the Thanksgiving weekend, I asked him what are you thankful for? After he got past saying the different kinds of farts he's thankful for, I asked him to be serious, he hesitated then went through a list of family members, his dog, and the things he and I do together. My son is smart for being only 8 and I think some of that was him saying what he thought I wanted to hear, but some of it did really did sound sincere.

