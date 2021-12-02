ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘It became crystal clear they were lying’: the man who made Germans admit complicity in the Holocaust

By Dorian Lynskey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mieM2_0dCG6DJS00

One day in 2018, the prolific documentary producer John Battsek received a call from Diane Weyermann of Participant Media, asking him if he would travel to the East Sussex village of Ditchling to meet a 69-year-old director named Luke Holland. Weyermann said that Holland had spent several years interviewing hundreds of Germans who were in some way complicit in the Holocaust, from those whose homes neighboured the concentration camps to former members of the Waffen SS. The responses he captured ran the gamut from shame to denial to a ghastly kind of pride. Now he wanted to introduce these testimonies to a mainstream audience, and he needed help.

“Luke wasn’t consciously making a film,” Battsek says. “He was amassing an archive that he hoped would have a role to play for generations to come. We had to turn it into something that has a beginning, a middle and an end.” As soon as he saw Holland’s footage, he knew it was important: “It presented an audience with a new way into this.”

The trailer for Final Account.

At the time, Holland was in remission from myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer, which had previously killed his brother, and B-cell lymphoma. In late 2019, while the film was in postproduction, he told Battsek that he had been given a year to live. That prognosis turned out to be optimistic. He died on 10 June 2020 at the age of 71, shortly after Weyermann visited him in hospital to tell him that Final Account had been selected for the Venice film festival. “He wanted the film out in the world,” Battsek says. “He wanted his work to be appreciated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TroRl_0dCG6DJS00
Luke Holland. Photograph: 77th Venice International Film Festival

When Holland embarked on the project in 2008, he wrote a mission statement in the form of a semi-haiku: “My grandparents were murdered / I want to shoot old Nazis / I am a film-maker.” His Jewish mother had fled Austria for England just before the German annexation in 1938; her parents had not. Holland had previously explored the period in his films Good Morning Mr Hitler! and I Was a Slave Labourer . Now he wanted to build an archive of interviews with perpetrators, coaxing often reluctant men and women in their 80s and 90s into unearthing uncomfortable memories. “The main driver was: ‘If we don’t get these voices now, soon we won’t have the opportunity to do so,’” says Sam Pope, an associate producer of Final Acccount .

Pope, who grew up in Ditchling, had known Holland since he was six. When they reconnected in 2011, Holland showed him some of his interviews, and Pope had the same reaction as Battsek would seven years later. “The raw power of it leapt off the screen and I wanted to be a part of it,” he says. “None of this was easy. But he’d set a mission for himself.”

Jewish organisations said: ‘Herr Holland, we’re not going to pay for you to speak to old Nazis’

Sam Pope

The interviews began in October 2008 and continued off and on until 2016. Holland travelled alone on a shoestring, living off donations from friends such as the composer Michael Nyman, because funding was hard to find. “Jewish organisations said: ‘Herr Holland, we’re not going to pay for you to speak to old Nazis,’” Pope explains. “So Luke went to the German organisations and they said: ‘Herr Holland, how would it look if we gave you money to speak to old Nazis?’” Eventually, the Pears Foundation, a Jewish charitable trust, agreed to help finance the archive.

Pope describes Holland as charming, persuasive and “a very active listener”. The reflections and confessions that the director elicited are testament to his ability to listen, but also to probe and thus get people to reveal more than they had intended. “When Luke sat down opposite these people, he was always conscious of the door,” Pope says. “If he pushed too hard too early, then it could mean the shutters come down. But at the same time, he couldn’t let them get away with mitigating or downplaying their involvement. It’s a slow unravelling of someone’s tightly knitted personal history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259FcX_0dCG6DJS00
Margarete Schwarz, an interviewee in Final Account. Photograph: © 2021 PM Final Account Holdings, LLC. Courtesy of Focus Features LLC.

In one scene, Holland softly coaxes a man named Heinrich Schulze into admitting that the escapees from Bergen-Belsen who hid in his family’s farm were recaptured because Schulze himself reported them to the camp guards. “He [Holland] was very skilful,” Battsek says. “There are various moments when someone will say, ‘I wasn’t there’, and he will very gently ask questions that enable them to make it crystal clear that they’re lying and they were there.” He adds: “We wanted to present their view of their experiences in such a way as to enable an audience to come to its own conclusions.”

Related: Final Account review – German war testimonies chill the blood

There are many such indelible scenes in Final Account, all the more chilling for taking place in small-town living rooms on quiet afternoons: knobbled fingers fondly stroking old medals and Nazi insignia; eyes flashing with pride at belonging to the SS’s elite band of brothers; a croaking voice saying of Kristallnacht that “I didn’t feel any pity for the Jews”. Cutaways are used sparingly so that we can see whether the interviewees unapologetically meet the camera’s gaze or flinch and turn away. Some tremble on the precipice of acknowledging their guilt before retreating into denial or excuses. “The faces are the most interesting part,” Pope says. “You see their emotional responses to these memories as they’re dredging them up.”

One of the few interviewees who accepts the full weight of guilt is a former SS member named Hans Werk. In the film’s standout sequence, Werk meets young Germans in the Wannsee villa where the ”final solution” was plotted, and loses his temper with one man who sounds like a neo-Nazi. In that moment of raw emotion, the reason for the film’s existence is clear. “I feel like the film has a spooky relevance to the times we’ve been living in, and how easy it is to be swept along by ideologies,” Battsek says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2wC9_0dCG6DJS00
Klaus Kleinau in Final Account. Photograph: © 2021 PM Final Account Holdings, LLC. Courtesy of Focus Features LLC.

Working with Pope, Battsek, co-producer Riete Oord and the editor, Stefan Ronowicz, Holland had to whittle a lean, 90-minute film out of almost 600 hours of footage, comprising around 300 interviews. These ranged from one-off half-hour conversations to those spanning 16 separate encounters. “He was insatiable,” Pope says. “If he was still around, he’d probably still be looking for more. He was doing it for his grandparents, but it took on a larger significance when he screened some material for survivors. One said that to hear it coming from the mouths of those who were responsible confirms your own suffering.”

The unseen footage survives in the archive, which is available to researchers via three institutions in London and Paris, with more to come. That may ultimately prove to be a more enduring legacy than Final Account itself. “There were three founding pillars for this project: education, research and memorial,” Pope says. “Perpetrator – as opposed to survivor – testimony is a relatively new field, so we’re taking great care that it’s properly contextualised.”

Holland was diagnosed in 2013 and lost a year to chemotherapy. At one point he was given just days to live, before a successful course of stem-cell treatment. He recovered enough to see the film through to its final stages, but didn’t live to see it find an audience. In a horrible coincidence, Weyermann died of lung cancer in October 2021. “Diane’s vision and courage are 100% the reason this film got made,” Battsek says. “Nobody else would have done that.”

Pope only wishes that his friend was alive to see the reactions to the film that occupied his final decade. “It was tragic,” he says. “There were so many doubts along the way: are we doing the right thing? Is it going to be understood correctly? I wish he could have had this feedback.”

Final Account is released in the UK on 3 December.

This article was amended on 4 December to reflect the contributions of co-producer Riete Oord and the Pears Foundation.

Comments / 166

Lake State
2d ago

It didn't start with the gas chambers. It started with one party controlling the media. One party controlling the message. One party deciding what is truth. One party censoring speech and silencing opposition. One party taking over the judicial system. One Party ignoring the law while enforcing laws on the opposition. One party dividing citizens into us vs them and calling on their supporters to harass them. One party controlling the narrative of the media. It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen. When Tyranny becomes Law... Rebellion becomes Duty.

Reply(42)
94
cornpop&thebadboys
2d ago

Hitler was an elected socialist, ran his campaign on cleaning up the environment and free healthcare. Reminds me of the democrat party , telling Americans that all Republicans are deplorable racist ....

Reply(42)
70
Famous Jerry
2d ago

The Nazi party killed everyone who was mentally disabled, physically disabled or stood in their way! You were a member or else!

Reply(1)
34
Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was told to kill the most magnificent creature I had ever seen

I am not a fan of bloodsports. But, growing up in posh, rural Northumberland in the 80s, it was expected that I would be. When my father, who grew up on Tyneside, moved to the country in the 70s, he rapidly began accepting invitations to pheasant shoots, as well as to grouse moors and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed the company, the sport and the hours spent out in the wild.
SCOTLAND
The Independent

‘We suffered quietly’: Haunted by ghosts of the Holocaust, survivors return to homes they were forced to flee decades earlier

Eve Kugler was just seven years old when Nazi soldiers burst into her home on the night of Kristallnacht, destroying her family’s possessions, desecrating sacred religious books and arresting her father.She then watched from the window of her apartment as the synagogue her grandfather had helped build went up in flames and her father was led away to be taken to the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp.Last month, Kugler returned to this apartment block in Halle for the first time since June 1939, when her family was forced to go into hiding as the Nazis escalated the violent persecution of the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Holland
Good News Network

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A rising star among the UK’s passionate “detectorist” community has found a buried hoard of 65 objects, many of which are bronze axes. It’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime find, one which had to be handled by archeologists, and which is now undergoing the British government’s Treasure Review to determine if the nation will purchase the artifacts.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Jewish Press

A Child Holocaust Survivor’s Recollections Of Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass

Born on December 31, 1934, in Kippenheim, Germany, Inge Auerbacher is one of the youngest survivors to remember Kristallnacht. She was the last Jewish child born in her tiny village and one of the few children to survive Terezin, a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. After being liberated by the Soviet army at the age of 10, Auerbacher and her parents came to America, where she worked as a chemist for 38 years and became a well-known author and lyricist. She has received honorary doctorates and two of the highest civilian awards in Germany. She’s spoken at the U.N. and traveled all over the world to tell her story of hope and overcoming unimaginable adversity. Auerbacher was just three years old on Kristallnacht, the fateful night that would forever alter the trajectory of Jewish history.
SOCIETY
Indy100

French ‘black alien’ reportedly gets fingers sliced off to create claw

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a “black alien” – so much so, he has apparently had two fingers of his fingers chopped off to create a ‘claw’. Anthony Loffredo is no stranger to the operating table. The wannabe extraterrestrial uses his Instagram platform (@the_black_alien_project) to document the journey of his extreme body modifications to almost 1 million intrigued followers. In his most recent endeavour, Loffredo appeared to have travelled to Mexico for the obscure surgery. “On the other side of the world to continue my project,” he wrote in a caption, adding...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Holocaust Denial#Germans#Complicity#Participant Media#The Waffen Ss#Final Account#Nazis#Jewish
WNET New York

The Krakow Family Who Survived the Holocaust

They Survived Together premieres Monday, December 6 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. on THIRTEEN. The film will livestream at thirteen.org/live and stream on demand as a THIRTEEN Special. The Neiger family was living a peaceful life in the Jewish community in Krakow. Then World War...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

‘Betrayed’ Review: A Treacherous Holocaust Tragedy

“Betrayed” doesn’t depict anything that hasn’t been seen many times before, but that’s less a knock on its lack of originality than a sad reflection of the fact that millions suffered similar hardships, tragedies and horrors during the Holocaust. Based on a true story, Eirik Svensson’s WWII saga focuses on the Braude family, who along with hundreds of fellow Norwegian Jews were rounded up and sent to work camps or, via the SS Donau cargo ship on Nov. 26, 1942, to Auschwitz, from which they never returned. , and no less valuable — or powerful — for being regrettably familiar. Svensson...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

70K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy