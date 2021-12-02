Stroman signs with Cubs on a 3-year deal

Marcus Stroman signing just ahead of the lockout may not have been on the radar Tuesday night, but his flight to Chicago sure was. That’s because he hopped on a plane as soon as he found out the Cubs were interested so he could take his physical in time to ink his three-year contract. I had written about a month ago that the only way Stroman would end up in Chicago was if he took a shorter deal because he really wanted to play for the Cubs, and it sounds like that’s exactly how things worked out.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO