One of the very first ebooks that I ever read on Internet marketing was titled The Affiliate Masters Course by Ken Evoy. Not only was this particular ebook one of the first ebooks I ever read on Internet marketing, its probably the thing that really got me interested in pursuing Internet marketing in the first place. Even though I first read The Affiliate Masters Course more than four years ago and even though the whole ebook was meant to pre-sell readers into buying Site Build It! I still recommend it to people to this day. One of the reasons I thinks Ken’s ebook is so great is that it assumes the readers doesn’t know the first thing about internet marketing and teaches people the absolute fundamentals of creating on online business.

