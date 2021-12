In 2020, over 31,000 and 100,000 battery energy storage systems were installed by Australian and German households respectively. Large-scale BESSs have been operating all over the world, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, and many other countries. This article gives clear answers to all W and H questions about battery storage technology, including what it is, why, and where you can use it. A BESS collects energy from an electricity grid or renewable power sources, such as solar and wind, and stores it in rechargeable batteries for later use.

