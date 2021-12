Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops expects a Citrus Bowl game against Iowa to be an emotional experience. “It’s hard to put into words what the Iowa program has meant to us in the early part of our careers, whether it was playing or getting started in coaching,’’ Stoops said shortly after the announcement was made that the Hawkeyes would face the Wildcats in the Jan. 1 game in Orlando.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO