Christmas Season in Katy Kicks Off with Tree Lighting Tonight; Several Events Planned Saturday. By George Slaughter Christmas season is here, and Katy-area residents have four family-oriented activities to consider as they make their plans to celebrate over the next few days. The first of these events is the annual mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, is set for 6 p.m. tonight. Here’s a brief overview of the events. Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting The city’s traditional mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. tonight in front of […]

KATY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO