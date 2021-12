Vucevic (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Vucevic has now missed the requisite 10 days since testing positive for the coronavirus Nov. 11, but as of Friday, head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran center had yet to return consecutive negative COVID-19 test results, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. While he'll be eligible to rejoin the Bulls as soon as he clears the testing protocol, Vucevic may need extra time to build up his conditioning, given that he was returning positive tests for more than a week. Vucevic can probably be ruled out for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday against the Pacers, but he could make his return as soon as Wednesday in Houston.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO