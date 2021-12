With a new insider build, Microsoft provides new layouts for the Start menu of Windows 11. In addition, the clock and date display is brought back to secondary monitors. Microsoft has released the build 22509 of Windows 11 in the Dev channel for insiders. This build brings new layout options for the Start menu, where the user can choose from three options: “Standard”, “More pins” or “More recommendations”. If you select “More pins”, only a series with recommended files will be displayed in favor of additional pinned rows. If you select “More recommendations”, the opposite happens – at the expense of pinned shortcuts, an extra row of recommended files is displayed.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO