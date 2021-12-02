This Garden-Themed Cocktail Bar Is A Plant Lover’s Paradise

Propagation serves gorgeous upscale garden vibes and excellent cocktails.

We love a good bar or restaurant with awesome design, and Propagation has totally caught our eye! This garden-themed bar opened last March in Nob Hill and quickly became a local favorite thanks to its amazing menu, excellent design, and gorgeous green leafy décor! The space is adorned with dozens of vibrant plants , making for a lovely jungle-like space in which to enjoy your drink.

Sip on creative, garden-themed cocktails in a gorgeous low-light botanical lounge space. The leafy residents create a fresh verdant escape in the middle of the city, with sleek couches and comfortable chairs where you can relax with friends, family, colleagues, or a date.

Earthy ingredients you can find on the menu include beet juice, pistachios, apples, walnuts, ginger, and lemongrass. Standout cocktails are The How Things Were & How They Are with cold brew, whiskey, salted cream and pistachios; and the Pinkies Up featuring blackberry and raspberry gin topped with ginger beer. All drinks are low in sugar and high in flavor.

Propagation opened in March 2021 under the leadership of bartending veteran Heather Hoffman and interior designer Lauren Nguyen. “In the past couple of years, cocktails just got too serious,” Hoffman told the Chronicle . “I want something fun and easy. It doesn’t have to have a whole story behind it. It’s just good.”

You can find Propagation at 895 Post St in Nob Hill. Hours are 4pm-2am Tuesday-Friday and 2:30pm-2am on Saturdays. Follow them at @propagationsf on Instagram to learn more.

Featured image: @millielai via Instagram