Nearly 3.5 Pounds Of Meth And Narcotics Seized, 2 Charged In North Jersey Bust

Just under three and a half pounds of methamphetamine and narcotics were seized and two residents hit with a slew of charges in a major North Jersey drug bust, authorities said.

A package addressed to a hotel in Hanover Township on Nov. 24 was found to contain about 500 grams of methamphetamine, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Thursday release.

A follow-up investigation determined that Barbara Maronpot, 67, and Christopher Gallaway, 48, both of Morristown, were the intended recipients of the package, authorities said.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,000 grams of meth and more than two ounces of GHB — an illegal central nervous system depressant and known “party drug” — were found between two hotel rooms and a home, Carroll said.

Maronpot and Gallaway were arrested and jointly charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute five ounces or more of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute GHB, possession with intent to distribute GHB and several other similar drug offenses.

Gallaway was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing while Maronpot was released pending trial.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Narcotics Task Force and the Hanover Township Police Department with assistance from the Morris County Hazardous Materials Response Team, the Denville Police Department, the Bernards Township Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

