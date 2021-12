Last night WWE revealed that fans can expect to see Brock Lesnar back on WWE television on next week's SmackDown, but now they've revealed that another fan-favorite is headed back to television as well. WWE announced that the Rated-R superstar will return to Raw next week, which will be his first appearance since the WWE Draft. The last time we saw Edge he was defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel after calling on his Brood days for some nostalgic fun, so it remains to. beseen who his next opponent will be. That said, we also got two matches announced for next week's Raw.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO