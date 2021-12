During my tenure as New Jersey’s 49th governor from 1990 to 1994, the Bush administration proposed opening 1.3 million acres of water off New Jersey to offshore oil drilling as did the Trump administration. In 1991, I wrote a letter telling the administration that offshore drilling courts environmental disaster. I told them that “in New Jersey, our shore is our life, and a clean, safe ocean is our life blood.” Those words are as true today as they were then, and it is unfathomable to me that in 2021 our waters remain open to oil rigs off our shore.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO