The Latin rhythm genre caps a staggeringly impressive year with eight out of the top 10 acts on the year-end 2021 Top Latin Artists recap belonging to the format. Pairing up with Latin pop, tropical, regional Mexican and even dance artists, Latin rhythmic acts delivered a collection of defiant collaborations, helmed by Bad Bunny, who easily crosses the finish line at No. 1 for a third straight year. He’s also the highest-ranking act who primarily records in Spanish on the all-genre overall Top Artists recap (No. 16).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO