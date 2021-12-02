ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Former Jefferson County deputy pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Aubree Bailey
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A former patrol deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been convicted of multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

On Monday, Phillip Wayne Humphries, 59, pleaded guilty to 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17. The news was announced by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Humphries, who is from Trussville, was sentenced to a 10-year split sentence. As part of this sentence, he will spend one year in prison, be on unsupervised probation for three years, and register as a sex offender.

“Sex crimes against children are particularly tragic because of the devastation they wreak upon the victims’ innocence and trust,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. “It is vital that we take these violations seriously and punish those who commit these vile crimes.”

