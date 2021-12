Erling Haaland finished just outside the top ten in the Ballon d’Or rankings, while Jude Bellingham was pipped by Barcelona’s Pedri for the Kopa Trophy. The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place on Monday and three Borussia Dortmund players were nominated for the various awards. Erling Haaland was named in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or award, while Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna were in the running for the Kopa Trophy.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO