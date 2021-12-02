ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No bones found at northeast Knoxville construction site

By Caleb Wethington
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After investigating reports of bones being found at a northeast Knoxville construction site on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said Thursday what was found were actually pieces of plastic.

Investigators responded to 4975 Washington Pike Wednesday for a report of bones being found.

The Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office determined what was found was several pieces of hard, white plastic.

No other details were immediately available.

