DPS: 90-year-old victim in two-vehicle crash identified
LINN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the victim of a crash that took place on November 28.
Eldon Olney Libby, 90, from Edinburg, died at the scene of the crash.
According to a release, deputies responded to the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. 281 in Linn for a two-vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation showed a green Freightliner truck-tractor towing a dump trailer was traveling west and a gold Saturn was approaching the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms when the driver of the Saturn, Olney Libby, failed to yield the right of way, causing the tractor-trailer to hit the car.
The 90-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries, according to DPS.
DPS is continuing the investigation.
