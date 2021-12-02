DPS: 90-year-old victim in two-vehicle crash identified

LINN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the victim of a crash that took place on November 28.

Eldon Olney Libby, 90, from Edinburg, died at the scene of the crash.

According to a release, deputies responded to the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. 281 in Linn for a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation showed a green Freightliner truck-tractor towing a dump trailer was traveling west and a gold Saturn was approaching the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms when the driver of the Saturn, Olney Libby, failed to yield the right of way, causing the tractor-trailer to hit the car.

The 90-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries, according to DPS.

DPS is continuing the investigation.



