Franklin County, OH

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

By Brian Hofmann
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death .

The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar amount, asking for that to be determined at trial, but alleges excessive force, wrongful death and a Monell claim of misconduct by law enforcement.

Earlier Thursday, murder and reckless homicide charges were filed against Jason Meade, who took disability retirement from the sheriff’s office earlier this year .

On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force when he spotted Goodson and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place on Columbus’ north side.

Meade’s attorney has said that Goodson waved a firearm and refused commands to drop it. Family said Goodson was shot while trying to unlock a door to the residence. An autopsy showed Goodson was shot in the back .

