One Killed After Train Hits Jeep In Area, Police Say

One person was killed and another injured after the Jeep Cherokee they were driving was hit by a train in the region.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Ulster County when Kingston Police responded to a report of a car struck by a train at the Smith Avenue crossing.

An initial investigation found that a 1996 Jeep Cherokee operated by a 29-year-old Saugerties woman was traveling on Smith Avenue in a south-easterly direction, said the Kingston Police.

It is apparent that the railroad crossing gates were completely down for an approaching northbound CSX on the mainline when the Jeep went around the gates and was struck on the passenger side by the lead engine, police said.

Both occupants of the vehicle were entrapped for a period of time. Jaws of Life equipment were used by the Kingston Fire Department to free the occupants, police said.

The female driver was treated at the scene for relatively minor injuries and transported to St Francis Hospital.

The passenger, a 39-year-old Ulster County man was transported to Kingston Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation is continuing into this accident

