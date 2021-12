That’s how big your mortgage can soon be before extra costs are apt to kick in, thanks to a record increase in the government’s limit on so-called conforming loans. In most places, the government’s mortgage limit—currently $548,250—will go up 18%, or $98,950, next year to match the pace of home price increases, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday. That gives prospective homebuyers more room to avoid the extra scrutiny, closing costs, and higher interest rates that may come with “jumbo” loans that are over the limit.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO