Massachusetts State

COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees Largest Surge In Cases Since January

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aewNR_0dCG2NHY00

Massachusetts is in the midst of a new surge of COVID-19 infections that has not been seen in nearly a year.

In the latest update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Commonwealth was reporting 4,838 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, as the average seven-day positivity rate of those tested for COVID-19 rose to 5.14 percent.

The number of new cases is the highest single-day total since late January, during the previous winter spike of infections.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts during the last two weeks, according to the Department of Health:

  • 0-4 : 1,938;
  • 5-9 : 3,275;
  • 10-14: 3,112;
  • 15-19: 2,042;
  • 20-29: 4,648;
  • 30-39 : 5,317;
  • 40-49: 4,248;
  • 50-59: 4,000;
  • 60-69: 2,808;
  • 70-79: 1,249;
  • 80+: 788.

According to the Department of Health, there were 25 new virus-related deaths in Massachusetts. The average age of patients who have died of COVID-19 in Massachusetts is 75.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, there are 957 COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals, with 204 in ICU and 104 intubated for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 355 are fully vaccinated.

