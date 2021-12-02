COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees Largest Surge In Cases Since January

Massachusetts is in the midst of a new surge of COVID-19 infections that has not been seen in nearly a year.

In the latest update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Commonwealth was reporting 4,838 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, as the average seven-day positivity rate of those tested for COVID-19 rose to 5.14 percent.

The number of new cases is the highest single-day total since late January, during the previous winter spike of infections.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts during the last two weeks, according to the Department of Health:

0-4 : 1,938;

: 1,938; 5-9 : 3,275;

: 3,275; 10-14: 3,112;

3,112; 15-19: 2,042;

2,042; 20-29: 4,648;

4,648; 30-39 : 5,317;

: 5,317; 40-49: 4,248;

4,248; 50-59: 4,000;

4,000; 60-69: 2,808;

2,808; 70-79: 1,249;

1,249; 80+: 788.

According to the Department of Health, there were 25 new virus-related deaths in Massachusetts. The average age of patients who have died of COVID-19 in Massachusetts is 75.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, there are 957 COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals, with 204 in ICU and 104 intubated for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 355 are fully vaccinated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.