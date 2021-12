LANSING — Michiganders who need help with heating or electric bills can call 211 or go to mi211.org to get the resources and support they need to stay warm this winter. The state has been awarded $54.5 million in Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) grants to help families pay for heat and energy as the winter approaches. Last year, the program helped more than 52,000 households.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO