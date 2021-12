Somewhere, in another time and another place, armageddon looms. An insatiable black hole — The Ultravoid — is ripping the galaxy apart, mercilessly swallowing up entire stars, planets, and civilizations. As it bears down on its next victim, the government seems incapable of reaching an agreement on what is to be done, poised at the complete obliteration of their homeworld. Taking matters into their own hands are the Voidrunners, a fearless and talented squad of adventurers, scientists, and technicians, whose mastery of both time and space stands as the one hope for the planet, and perhaps the rest of the galaxy. Something, however, has gone terribly wrong.

