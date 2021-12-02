ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dr Oz’ Hits New Season Low in Ratings

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dr. Oz” just hit a new low this season in syndicated TV ratings, averaging a 0.5 for the week ending Nov. 21, 2021. That date is key here, because it means that number has nothing to do with the Thanksgiving holiday, and it predates host Mehmet Oz’s announcement that he is...

www.thewrap.com

